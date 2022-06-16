Malaika Arora Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Golden Backless Dress. See Pics

Malaika Arora is looking gorgeous. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is known for her sartorial choices - be it western or ethnic, she nails it with elegance. Once again, the actress is ruling the internet with her latest photoshoot, and we are in awe of her. In the pictures, Malaika looks stunning in a backless golden dress from the shelves of Rat and Boa. She has accessorised her look with a cluster of necklaces, bracelets and rings. Keeping her makeup game on point with nude shade lipstick, the actress has left her open.

Soon after Malaika Arora shared the posts, BFF Kareena Kapoor dropped a comment on one of the posts. She wrote, "Who you lookinnnn attt," followed with a star emoticon. Her fans have also flooded the comment section. A fan wrote "Wowwwww," followed by lovestruck emoticons, while others dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Malaika Arora is an avid social media user and keeps her Insta family entertained by sharing scintillating pictures and videos. Recently, she dropped her version of the "Dance With Me" trend, and she has swayed it like a boss. The video begins with Malaika dancing to the song in a bathrobe. She then claps, and we can see her in a stunning white dress. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Dance with me, Sway with me". Check out the post below:

Before this, Malaika aced the "Jiggle Jiggle trend. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Felt cute, shot it, won't delete it." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently returned from her turkey vacation. Throughout her vacation, she kept her Insta family updated by sharing several pictures and videos on her profile. Check out the posts below:

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the reality-based dance show India's Best Dancer.