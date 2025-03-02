Malaika Arora Celebrates "Momsy" Joyce Polycarp's Birthday With Sister Amrita, BFF Kareena Kapoor

Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Polycarp, turns a year older today. The doting daughter made sure to celebrate it in style. Malaika shared a set of lovely pictures on Instagram, but what really caught our attention was the last slide.

The image featured the birthday girl posing with both her daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora. Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor and other close friends also made an appearance in the frame.

As for the other pictures, the opening shot was a throwback gem of the sibling duo – Malaika and Amrita – smiling and posing with their mom. Another heartwarming snap captured a happy moment between Malaika and Joyce.

In her caption, Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday my Momsy … love you,” and dropped a bunch of red hearts.

Reacting to the post, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, “Happy birthday Joyce love you.” Actress Isha Koppikar said, “Happy Bday Joyce aunty.”

“Happy birthday Joyceyyyy,” posted Farah Khan. Sophie Choudry commented, “Happy happy bday Joyce aunty!! Biggest hug to you.”

Maheep Kapoor simply said, “Happy birthday.” Bhavana Pandey chimed in saying, “Happy Birthday Joyce!!! Lots of love.” Many others followed suit.

Amrita Arora also showered love on her mom. Resharing a post originally shared by Joyce Polycarp, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday, my lovely mommy! We love you and wish you the best always.”

The picture featured Amrita, Malaika, and their mom, Joyce, all looking super happy. “Family goals,” did you just say? Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/amuaroraofficial/3579209244786361032/

Malaika Arora was last seen in the Marathi film Yek Number. She made a special appearance in the song Majha Yek Number.

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora has been MIA from the screen since 2015. Her last acting project was the TV series Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.