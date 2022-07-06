This Trend Was Made For Malaika Arora. Watch Her Ace It Like A Boss

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is known for her incredible fitness levels and complex workouts. In fact, the star's Instagram timeline is filled with images and videos of her at the gym or at her yoga studio. She also often shares detailed posts breaking down complicated exercises for her social media followers. Now, the star has taken part in a new Instagram fitness challenge in which she is seen pulling off a variation of a head stand. Dressed in a yellow athleisure co-ord set, Malaika wrote in the caption, “Cannot not hop on this trend!” asking her fans to remix the reels and add their videos as well.

Replying to the post, model Gabriella Demetriades said, “I nearly broke my back doing it yesterday hahaha.” To this, Malaika Arora replied, “Let's do it together.”

Malaika Arora is not the only one who has aced the fitness challenge. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has also shared a clip of her pulling off the headstand with ease and grace. Posting the video, Fatima said, “Finally ek trend kar liya.” Also seen in the video is Fatima's pet dog. In the comments, Mukti Mohan said, “Yayeee and did it with such joy n finesse.” Director Shonali Bose said, “Unbelievable! Woohoo!” Actress Alaya F, on Wednesday, also shared an Instagram Stories post of her performing the headstand. In the caption, she said, “Getting a little bit stronger every -day.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is no stranger to such fitness challenges. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the star shared a video speaking about what yoga means to her. In the clip, Malaika says, “Do yoga or don't do yoga. Believe us or don't believe us. Breathe or don't breathe. Take care of your mental health or don't. All we ask you is to start.” She also added in the caption, “For me, it's another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart. Happy International Day of Yoga,” with a heart emoji.

