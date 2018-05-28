Malaika Arora 'Has A Question' For Those Who Slut-Shamed Her For Swimsuit Pics

"That is the best way to deal with them," she added "I don't pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them," IANS quoted Malaika Arora as saying, who was recently trolled for her choice of wardrobe and slut-shamed after she shared underwater photos of herself in a swimsuit. Instagrammed earlier this week, Malaika's post was a collage of her memories from her Maldives vacation last year but a section of the Internet appeared to strongly disapprove of her choice of swimwear. When asked about how social media reacted to her swimsuit photos, Malaika said she would like to ask one simple question to those, who posted vile comments on her photos. "This is an old picture from my trip to the Maldives last year. People seemed to have a point of view on my attire in the pictures. To all those people, I just have one question: What as per you, is the appropriate attire to wear while swimming or diving in the ocean?" IANS quoted her as saying.
Highlights
- Malaika was recently slut-shamed for wearing a swimsuit
- After which, she said: "I don't pay attention to trolls"
- "That is the best way to deal with them," she added
"To my knowledge, it is swimsuits that one uses the world over when considering water focused outdoor activities. If people think we should be wearing something else, please enlighten me," Malaika said in a statement to IANS.
This is what Malaika Arora, a mother to 15-year-old son, had posted with the caption: "Summer loving. Take me back."
However, this is not the first time Malaika was subjected to trolling for her wardrobe. In December last year, she was told to "cover herself" and trolled for wearing a dress "too short" after a group photo of hers from Christmas celebrations with the Kapoors was shared on the Internet.
CommentsMalaika Arora is best known for her stunning dance numbers in films like Dil Se, Dabangg and Housefull 2. On the small screen, she was last seen as a host-judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.
(With IANS inputs)