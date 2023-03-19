Malaika Arora Enjoys 'A Good Dose of Vitamin D' In Goa. See Pic

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Hey folks, Malaika Arora is here to brighten up your Sunday. The actress and mother to a 20-year-old boy, shared a beautiful picture of herself with her Instafam from the land of Goa. The actress looked stunning in a red summer wear, which she teamed up with sunglasses. The picture was taken by the poolside as the actress captioned it, "Goaaaaaaaa I have missed u,". Alongside the post, the model also shared a picture on her Instagram story. In the picture, we see her basking in the sun. The picture is captioned as," a good dose of Vitamin D".

Malaika kept it simple in a red dress and open hair as she shared some pictures from her trip to Goa.

Earlier this month, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita hosted a birthday party for their mother Joyce, who turned 70. The guest list included Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and her BFFs Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena was accompanied by their husband Saif Ali Khan to the party. Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly Sidhwani also attended the party. A look at some inside pictures:

Malaika Arora wished her mom with this adorable post on her birthday. She wrote: "Ok I can't keep calm, today is my Momsy's birthday... Love you to the moon n back mom. Joyce Arora #happy70th."

Malaika Arora is best known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika, based on her life. She also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand, and a food-delivery platform and has judged multiple TV reality shows.