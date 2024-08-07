Makers "Voluntarily Withdraw" Fawad Khan's <i>Barzakh</i> From YouTube Pakistan: "In Light Of Current Public Sentiment"

Barzakh, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, has been featuring in headlines. A scene featuring Fawad Khan (who stars as Saifullah) and Franco Giusti (who plays the role of Lorenzo) almost kissing, has sparked a backlash online for the depiction of queer love. A section of the Internet demanded viewers to boycott the show, after which the makers decided to "voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan." The official Instagram handle of ZINDAGI shared a statement on social media regarding the controversial scene in the six-episode series.

"Zindagi and Team Barzakh: Statement Of Gratitude And Announcement," the makers wrote. The statement read, "We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh - a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support."

Meanwhile, the show's director Asim Abbasi re-posted the statement from the makers and he wrote on X, "No story of mine is worth more than the safety of all the beautiful, talented artists who came together to craft it. So this decision really is for the best. For all those who have showered us with love, I hope you enjoy the finale! And remember - stories never die. #Barzakh"

No story of mine is worth more than the safety of all the beautiful, talented artists who came together to craft it. So this decision really is for the best. For all those who have showered us with love, I hope you enjoy the finale! And remember - stories never die. #Barzakh https://t.co/sSdZAqFtYI — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) August 6, 2024

Besides Fawad Khan, Barzakh also stars Salman Shahid, and Eman Suleman. The show premiered on Zindagi's YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.