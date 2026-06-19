<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Imtiaz Ali Film Sees Steady Run, Mints Rs 14.60 Crore In A Week

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, is slowly growing at the box office. Its total India gross collection after seven days stands at Rs 14.60 crore, while the net collection is Rs 12.25 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking down the Numbers

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 2.20 crore across 2,138 shows, indicating a steady hold at the box office.

Talking about the overseas collection, the film earned 0.50 crore on Day 7, taking the total overseas gross to 7.25 crore so far. With this, the Imtiaz Ali directorial's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 21.85 crore.

Celebs review Main Vaapas Aaunga

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Anubhav Sinha have showered praise on the film.

Zoya Akhtar wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations to the beautiful people for the beautiful film Main Vaapas Aaunga."

Congratulating editor Aarti Bajaj (his ex-wife), Anurag Kashyap kept his message short and simple: "Congratulations, champion."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Imtiaz, my friend, so so so happy to see Main Vaapas Aaunga. In times when film directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped of the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!"

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites Ali with composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the trio behind acclaimed soundtracks such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Imtiaz Ali's take on Partition and the classic love story in this film opens a floodgate of emotions, turbulence, and conflict that have tormented many generations.



Also Read: AR Rahman Reacts To Viral Post Calling Main Vaapas Aaunga 'Anti-National'