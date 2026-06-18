AR Rahman Reacts To Viral Post Calling <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> 'Anti-National'

Imtiaz Ali's partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is riding high as word of mouth and audience appreciation build momentum. The film, which resonated with viewers for its emotional core, has sparked conversation on and off social media. AR Rahman, who composed the film's music, has now reacted to a sarcastic post calling the film “anti‑national.”

The post read, “Anti‑National? Movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents?” Sharing the story on his Instagram, Rahman added a laughing‑out‑loud emoji.

The satirical caption of the post read, “The man who was excited to watch an Indian spy exact revenge on Pakistan, and who, toward the very end of the movie, says, ‘Mein Vaapas Aaunga,' was disappointed that the movie had nothing to do with terrorists and spies. Though touched by the heartfelt drama, he was confused about how Pakistan can neither have terrorists nor spies, given that's all they seem to have in other movies. He later mentioned in an interview that this was something completely new, and he walked away with the perspective that there can be normal humans in Pakistan.”

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. Vedang plays the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah's character. Based on the 1947 Partition of British India, Ali blends partition trauma with a classic love story.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the trio behind acclaimed soundtracks for films such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film opened slowly, collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. However, positive word of mouth helped boost the numbers, with Monday registering ₹1.25 crore in India. The film is steadily marching toward ₹10 crore.