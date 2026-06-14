<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vedang Raina-Sharvari's Film Is At Rs 3 Crore

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a significant jump at the box office on its second day.

What's Happening

After opening with Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, the film collected Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday, registering a growth of 60.9 per cent.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 3 crore.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film released in theatres on June 12 and appears to be gaining momentum through positive audience response.

The film was screened across 2,152 shows on Saturday and recorded an overall occupancy of 24.04 per cent across India.

It began the day with 6.69 per cent occupancy in the morning shows before witnessing steady growth.

Afternoon shows registered 24.15 per cent occupancy, while evening shows recorded 21.62 per cent. Night shows saw the highest turnout, with occupancy touching 31 per cent.

Background

The film has also received praise from members of the film industry.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared his thoughts on X and wrote, "Imtiaz, my friend, So so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when Film Directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped off the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!! It shatters every syntax of the feeble trade myth of what the audience likes and wants, and stands firm on its sheer soul. Soul so mighty so and yet so vulnerable and endearing. Such a powerful love story between the story teller and his country. Dear audience, This is probably the film you have been waiting and wanting to see in the theaters with your family. ZINDABAD Dost!!!"

Actor-filmmaker Adivi Sesh also praised the film in a detailed post on X. He wrote, "#MaiVaapasAaunga is a Modern Day Classic about an Era Gone by. Truly one of #ImtiazAli sirs best films, this story reflects the Pinnacle of his Ideas - Relationships across eras, Tender moments that remain Forever and most importantly, the belief in the Human Yearning to want Love, to give it, that LOVE is bigger than any amount of Hate that the world can throw at us. The charismatic @diljitdosanjh ji, the young phenomenon #VedangRaina, #Sharvari and #RajatKapur ji ALL give amazing Performances in a film that shows Generations of men & women dealing with their inner Demons.

