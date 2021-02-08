Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du Teaser, Featuring Himansh Kohli And Sneha Namanandi, Is Out Now

A still from Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du.

Highlights The teaser of the song released on Monday

The song is slated to release on February 10

Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar have sung the track

The teaser of Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du, a soulful melody sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar is here and we are thoroughly in awe. By Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the song has yet again struck the right notes and made a place in our hearts like always.

Set in the vintage era of the 70s, the video features Himansh Kohli and Sneha Namanandi and was filmed in Punjab. As one can tell from the video, the composer Rochak Kohli, writer Manoj Muntashir and director Navjot Buttar have surely outdone themselves.

The teaser of the song has created quite a stir among music lovers within hours of its release only solidifying that the song, which is slated to release on February 10, will surely be a superhit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)