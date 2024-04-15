Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film's Weekend 1 Report Card

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ajaydevgn )

Maidaan has shown growth in its box office numbers on its first Sunday. On day 5, the biographical sports drama collected ₹6.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the film directed by Amit Sharma has earned ₹21.94 crore (including special previews and day 6 collections so far). Maidaan features Ajay Devgn in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel are also seen playing significant roles in the film. Maidaan has faced tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which has earned ₹ 40.75 crore to date.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh uploaded a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the first Saturday collection of Maidaan. He wrote, “#Maidaan finally witnesses an upward trend on Day 3, mainly at urban centres… Although the 3-day total is extremely low, what's heartening is the positive trend… If Day 3 is higher than Day 1 [#Eid], there's hope that it will remain on crease in the coming days. Wed previews + Thu [#Eid] 7.25 cr, Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 5.65 cr. Total: ₹ 15.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “There's a strong possibility that urban centres will witness further growth on Day 4 [Sun], but the real test for #Maidaan begins tomorrow [Mon]… It's a wait-and-watch situation right now.”

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Maidaan 2 out of 5 stars. He said, “To be fair, however, it isn't as gratuitously blustery as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag nor as drably predictable as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story although its runtime is roughly the same as those two films. And it certainly anywhere near replicating the range of relevant thematic concerns that defined Chak De! India.”

“Dribbling rather fast and loose with facts while unwaveringly adhering to recorded dates and scorelines, Maidaan, which celebrates the golden era of Indian football by bringing to the screen the story of a legendary man manager and football strategist working in a newly independent nation born amid the pain of the Partition, is a hit and run exercise that is undermined by ill-advised overkill,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Maidaan has been collectively produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.