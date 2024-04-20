Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Film Is At Rs 30 Crore (And Counting)

Ajay Devgn shared this image. Ajay Devgn in the trailer. (courtesy: AjayDevgn)

Maidaan has now crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the domestic box office. On day 10, the film directed by Amit Sharma collected ₹0.86 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the biographical sports drama has minted ₹30.66 crore (including special previews and day 11 collections so far). Ajay Devgn headlines Maidaan in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963. The movie also features Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, and Gajraj Rao in significant roles. Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

Earlier, actor Shahid Kapoor watched Maidaan and shared his review on Instagram. The actor uploaded a poster of the film on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well-made well-performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team."

In an NDTV review , film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Maidaan falls back on an array of familiar tics. A woman delivers a pep-talk when a piece of shocking news threatens to break Rahim's spirit. The man takes a tough decision about his son when India's participation in the 1962 Asiad - which constitutes the film's climax - is under a cloud. Crowds in Jakarta turn against the Indians, leading to rioting and sloganeering on the streets and in the stadium. Everything that can go wrong goes wrong for the team.”

“Rahim, being the man he is, takes it all on the chin. The lead actor gets into the skin of the character without breaking a sweat. But the film is seldom that firm-footed. Maidaan tells an overlong, peppered-with-fiction narrative that struggles to balance the real and essential with its unabashed goal of working the audience up into a frenzy,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Maidaan has been backed by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.