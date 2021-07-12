Mahira Khan On Her Struggle With Anxiety: 'It Makes You Cagey'

Mahira Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mahirahkhan )

Mahira Khan, in a recent video for her digital venture Mashion, opened up about battling "anxiety and stress." The actress said that she "used to be able to laugh and talk" before but now she feels "cagey" because things, like even a caption of her post, are "blown out of proportion" on social media. When asked if she "struggles with body image," Mahira Khan said: "I would be lying if I said that I struggle with body image issues but I can empathize with body image issues. I mean, everyone is on social media, you don't need to be a celebrity to go through that because the kind of images we are constantly putting out are unreal. I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety and stress and sometimes being myself. I used to be able to laugh and talk and just be funny, whatever my sense of humour was and now everything is taken, a caption is taken and blown out of proportion. It kind of makes you cagey."

Last year, when the coronavirus pandemic started, Mahira Khan wrote about "anxiety" and "working to heal in more ways than one" in an Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and wrote: "At a time when anxiety is running high... remember we are all in this together. Some more than others. Hoping, praying and working to heal in more ways than one. InshAllah. Till then protect yo' self and others!"

Mahira Khan is a renowned actress in Pakistan. She is known for her performances in films like Bol, Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Superstar and TV shows like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat. She will next be seen in The Legend Of Maula Jatt, in which she will share screen space with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan. Mahira Khan stepped into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees.