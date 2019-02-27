Mahesh Babu To Produce Film On 26/11 Hero Major Unnikrishnan

Adivi Sesh in Major, which will be produced by Mahesh Babu.

A film titled Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guards (NSG) commando who lost his life while fighting terrorists at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai in 2008, is in the works by Sony Pictures International Productions. Prominent young actor Adivi Sesh will play the lead. Sesh has also written the film, which will be directed by Goodachari director Shashikiran Tikka. The film is co-produced by Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy's A+S Movies.

The production and distribution studio in India and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) have closed a deal to produce Major - a Hindi and Telugu bilingual film, read a statement.

The deal marks Sony Pictures' entry into the Telugu film industry as it expands its regional footprint, as well as GMB's entry into Hindi cinema.

Laine Kline, Executive Vice President and Head, Sony Pictures International Productions, added: "Major is a powerful story that will not just inspire Indians but will transcend boundaries. We couldn't have asked for a more inspiring story for our first foray into the Telugu film industry."

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment in India, added: "We are excited to partner with Mahesh and Namrata who are such creative forces and are equally thrilled to welcome them in the Hindi film industry."

Namrata Shirodkar, Managing Director at G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, said: "We are excited to be able to tell such a unique and original story about a national hero's life. The honesty of Sesh and Sashi's vision for Major's story echoed with us and in Sony Pictures we found the right partners to bring the incredible story on the big screen not only for a Pan-Indian audience, but an international one."

The shooting will start later this year and it is scheduled to release in 2020.