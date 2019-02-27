Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets A Release Date. Details Here

Mahesh Babu in Maharshi. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

The release date of Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Maharshi was announced on social media on Tuesday and we can't keep calm. Soon after Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media, Mahesh Babu occupied a spot on Twitter's list of trends. Maharshi is slated to hit the screens on April 25, 2019. The film has extensively been shot across Dehradun, Goa and New York. Taran Adarsh shared the film's poster on Twitter and wrote: "Mark the date.... Mahesh Babu's new film, Maharshi will release on April 25, 2019. Filming (except two songs) will be completed by 15 March."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

Mark the date... Mahesh Babu's new film #Maharshi to release on 25 April 2019... Filming [except two songs] will be completed by 15 March... Costars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh... Directed by Vamshi Paidipally. #SSMB25#MaharshiOnApril25thpic.twitter.com/qeUhPgIP64 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Maharshi, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonal Chauhan and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles.

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor shared the second look from the film on social media in January this year and wrote: "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Maharshi second look."

Mahesh Babu unveiled the first look from the film on his birthday last year. He shared the film's poster and wrote: "Embarking on my new journey as Rishi."

ICYMI, check out the post here:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2018 hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj. Apart from Maharshi, the actor has a film each with directors Sukumar and Sandeep Vanga.

Mahesh Babu is best-known for his performances in films such as Brahmotsavam, SPYder, Okkadu and Srimanthudu among others.