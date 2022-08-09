Mahesh Babu Thanks His 'Super Fans' For Birthday Wishes: 'Blessed Beyond Measure'

Mahesh Babu shared this pic. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu shared a thank you note for his fans, family and friends who wished him on his birthday today. The Telugu star, 47, received special posts from many celebrities including his wife and kids. The actor shared a post thanking everyone for remembering him on his birthday and shared that he is "grateful beyond measure." He wrote: "Dear family, friends, well-wishers and my super fans. Thank you for all your kind wishes. Blessed beyond measure and grateful for all the love you continue to send my way. It's been a great year so far and I look forward to what's to come."

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of her husband and wrote an adorable message. Her caption read: "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

Keerthy Suresh had posted a picture with both Mahesh Babu and Namrata and wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the most charming superstars of Indian cinema, Mahesh Babu sir! Keep inspiring us both on and off screen!! May you have a lovely year ahead filled with joy and mega blockbusters." Keerthy and Mahesh Babu worked together in the recently released film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Adivi Sesh, who featured in Mahesh Babu's co-production Major, shared a note for him and wrote: "Many many happy returns of the day sir. So beautiful how the world is celebrating your birthday & we, the Major team, are happy to have received your mentorship, love & support. You've been a guiding light and inspiration. Lots of love sir & happy birthday :)"

Other stars who wished Mahesh Babu are Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Anil Ravipudi, Venkatesh Daggubati and more.

Meanwhile, the Maharshi actor has collaborated with director Trivikram for SSMB 28. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon.