Mahesh Babu Is 'Making Memories' With His Family In Italy, Shares Goofy Pics

New Delhi:Mahesh Babu is on a much-needed vacation with his family - his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam and daughter Sitara after the success of his recently released movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The superstar is having the time of his life exploring Europe with his family. The actor has shared new pictures from his trip on his Instagram handle, and we are in awe of the family. Mahesh Babu has shared several goofy selfies in which he is posing with his family on the streets of Milan, Italy. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time! #MyTribe".

Earlier, Mahesh Babu shared a selfie with his family and captioned it as "Germany-Switzerland-Italy. Road trip it is. Next stop Italy. Lunch with the crazies #vacaymode". Check out the post below:

Before Italy, Mahesh Babu was busy exploring Germany and Switzerland with his family. Sharing a picture from Germany, he captioned it as "Summer strolls.. around Lichtentaler Allee!".

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, shared some mother-daughter moments from the Switzerland trip. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Swiss misses! Leaving my heart behind in #Switzerland #RoadTrip #EnrouteMilan".



Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar also celebrated their son Gautam Ghattamaneni's high school graduation while on vacation. Sharing a post, the actor captioned it as, "Celebrating GG's high school graduation! Proud of you!! Here's to many more!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was recently seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh. Next, he will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28 with Pooja Hegde.