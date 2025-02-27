<i>Mahasangam</i>: Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi Led Bharatbala's Film Shot During Maha Kumbh

Mahasangam directed by Bharatbala, has Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami, and Neeraj Kabi in the lead.

Set against the backdrop of Maha Kumbh, the film explores the essence of family, legacy, and music, set amidst the world's largest gathering of humanity—the Maha Kumbh.

The plot of the film further plunges into the complicated dynamics between a father, son, and daughter and their struggle over a musical inheritance. It highlights the power of tradition.

Speaking about the film, director Bharatbala said, "Mahasangam is Virtual Bharat and my tribute to the world's largest gathering of humanity, the Maha Kumbh Mela, that concluded today. This is a story that delves into complex layers of human emotions and unfolds at an unprecedented gathering of pilgrims. This is a story that dives deep into a journey of redemption, inheritance and music, narrated through the three lead characters."

He further added, "I'm immensely proud and fortunate to direct this film, especially with the incredible talent backing it. From the legendary A.R. Rahman comes on board to do the music to an outstanding cast and with the blessings of Ajoy Chakroborty, a stalwart of Hindustani classical music—each one of them adds something special to this journey".

The music composition of the film is being led by A R Rahman.