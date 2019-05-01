Maharshi Trailer: Mahesh Babu Has No Fear Of Losing

Mahesh Babu in a still from the trailer of Maharshi. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Maharshi is slated to release on May 9 The film also stars Pooja Hegde Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally

The much-awaited trailer of Maharshi hit the Internet on Wednesday night and it would't be wrong to say that the trailer was absolutely worth the wait. The two-and-a-half minute video showcases the dynamic life of Rishi played by Mahesh Babu, who has no fear of losing. Rishi, is an ambitious man wishes to rule the world. The trailer showcases the different facets of Rishi's life. From an ambitious businessman, to his days as a college student, to his struggles as a farmer, the trailer gives us a sneak peek of all the major events of Rishi's life. We also get a glimpse of Pooja Hedge, who plays Mahesh Babu's love interest and Allari Naresh, who plays the role of Rishi's friend in the film.

The trailer of Maharshi received over 3 lakh views on YouTube within a few minutes. Check out the trailer of Maharshi here:

Mahesh Babu, who plays the lead role in the film, shared a poster along with the film's trailer on Instagram on Wednesday and he captioned it: "Welcome to Rishi's world." Take a look at his post here:

Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally and it has been extensively shot across a variety of locations including Goa, Dehradun and the US.

Maharshi will hit the screens on May 9 and it will sort of clash with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2 at the box office, which is slated to release on May 10.

Maharshi will be Mahesh Babu's first film after the 2018 super hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, which starred Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.