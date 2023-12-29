Ramayana Murals, Sustainability Features: New Ayodhya Airport In Pics

IndiGo would operate the inaugural flight from Delhi to the Ayodhya airport tomorrow

Themes from the life of Lord Ram are at the centre of the newly built airport in Ayodhya like many other buildings in the city that is gearing up for a grand event next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Maharshi Valmiki Antarraashtriya Hawai Adda Ayodhyadham tomorrow.

Colourful murals depicting different stages of the epic Ramayana and Lord Ram's life adorn several sections of the airport, visuals from inside the airport showed. The facade of the terminal building depicts the architecture of the upcoming Ram Mandir.

The state-of-the-art building is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, and solar power plant to meet GRIHA - 5 star ratings, a statement released by the Prime Minister's office said.

The airport building was decorated with strings of orange and yellow marigold flowers ahead of the big opening tomorrow.

Large posters with an image of the upcoming Ram temple, design of the new airport along with a message that prises Ayodhya as a city of "Maryada, Dharm and Sanskriti" have been put up in the temple town, including at locations near the airport and the station and the bypass road.

The main road that leads to the airport has been decked up with huge posters of the Prime Ministers. Ornamental lamp posts have also been installed on this route.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday said PM Modi will visit Ayodhya on December 30.

He will first inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains, it said, adding he will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

The Prime Minister will then inaugurate the Ayodhya airport, the PMO said.

He will later participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state, the statement said.

IndiGo would operate the inaugural flight from Delhi to Ayodhya tomorrow and the commercial services will begin from January 6.

The office of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia yesterday posted a teased video on the airport's inauguration on X.

"Just as the construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is at its peak, similarly the construction of Ayodhya airport is also in its final stages to welcome the devotees, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on 30 December 2023," it said.

PM Modi's visit will come just ahead of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya.