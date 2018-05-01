Maharashtra Day: Meet The Woman Responsible For Akshay Kumar's 'Manageable' Marathi

Maharashtra Day: Akshay Kumar posted a picture with his Marathi teacher

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 01, 2018 15:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra Day: Meet The Woman Responsible For Akshay Kumar's 'Manageable' Marathi

"Couldn't have met on a better day," Akshay Kumar tweeted (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akshay met the lady responsible for his manageable Marathi
  2. Riteish Deshmukh shared a video message
  3. Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas
On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar met his Marathi teacher from school. He credited his teacher for his 'manageable' Marathi and shared a picture with her. "Had a chance meeting with the lady responsible for my manageable Marathi - my Marathi teacher from school. Couldn't have met on a better day," Akshay Kumar, 50, captioned his post. He also wished his fans in Marathi. Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas and is celebrated as the state was formed on May 1, 1960 from the division of Bombay State. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here.
 


Akshay Kumar's Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh also shared a video message on Maharashtra Day. Ritiesh's father Vilasrao Deshmukh was Maharashtra's chief minister.
 
 

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on



Akshay Kumar was recently given the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for PadMan (Jury) and Toilet: Ek Prem Kath. He won a National Film Award last year for his role in Rustom.

He is currently filming Kesari, a film on the Battle of Saragarhi. Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra. Akshay Kumar is co-producing the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh.

Comments
PadMan was Akshay's first release of this year. He has Gold and 2.0 in the line-up. PadMan was produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. Rajinikanth's 2.0 is Akshay's debut Tamil film. He plays the prime antagonist in the film. In Reema Kagti's Gold, he co-stars with Kunal Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since 2001. They are parents to children Aarav and Nitara.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Maharashtra DayAkshay Kumarakshay kumar pic

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................