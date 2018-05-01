Maharashtra Day: Meet The Woman Responsible For Akshay Kumar's 'Manageable' Marathi

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar met his Marathi teacher from school. He credited his teacher for his 'manageable' Marathi and shared a picture with her. "Had a chance meeting with the lady responsible for my manageable Marathi - my Marathi teacher from school. Couldn't have met on a better day," Akshay Kumar, 50, captioned his post. He also wished his fans in Marathi. Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas and is celebrated as the state was formed on May 1, 1960 from the division of Bombay State. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here.
Akshay Kumar's Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh also shared a video message on Maharashtra Day. Ritiesh's father Vilasrao Deshmukh was Maharashtra's chief minister.
Akshay Kumar was recently given the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for PadMan (Jury) and Toilet: Ek Prem Kath. He won a National Film Award last year for his role in Rustom.
He is currently filming Kesari, a film on the Battle of Saragarhi. Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra. Akshay Kumar is co-producing the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since 2001. They are parents to children Aarav and Nitara.