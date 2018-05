Maharashtra Day: Meet The Woman Responsible For Akshay Kumar's 'Manageable' Marathi

Highlights Akshay met the lady responsible for his manageable Marathi Riteish Deshmukh shared a video message Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on May 1, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar met his Marathi teacher from school. He credited his teacher for his 'manageable' Marathi and shared a picture with her. "Had a chance meeting with the lady responsible for my manageable Marathi - my Marathi teacher from school. Couldn't have met on a better day," Akshay Kumar, 50, captioned his post. He also wished his fans in Marathi. Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra Diwas and is celebrated as the state was formed on May 1, 1960 from the division of Bombay State. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here.Akshay Kumar'sco-star Riteish Deshmukh also shared a video message on Maharashtra Day. Ritiesh's father Vilasrao Deshmukh was Maharashtra's chief minister.Akshay Kumar was recently given the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for(Jury) and. He won a National Film Award last year for his role in He is currently filming Kesari , a film on the Battle of Saragarhi.also stars Parineeti Chopra. Akshay Kumar is co-producing the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.is directed by Anurag Singh.was Akshay's first release of this year. He hasandin the line-up.was produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. Rajinikanth'sis Akshay's debut Tamil film. He plays the prime antagonist in the film. In Reema Kagti's, he co-stars with Kunal Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since 2001. They are parents to children Aarav and Nitara.