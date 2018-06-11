Mahanati Deleted Scene About Rekha And Gemini Ganesan Is Now Viral The scene about Rekha and Gemini Ganesan did not make it to the final cut of Mahanati

A still from Mahanati deleted scene. (Image courtesy: Facebook) New Delhi: Highlights Gemini Ganesan acknowledged Rekha as his daughter years after her birth Rekha was Gemni Ganesan and Pushpavalli's daughter Savitri was Gemni Ganesan's second wife Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin, chronicles iconic actress Savitri's rise and fall from stardom, revealing her relationship with Gemini Ganesan (played by Dulquer Salmaan) and his first wife Alamelu. However, the film glossed over Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli's affair, which is the subject of the now viral deleted scene from



Watch the deleted scene from Mahanati here:







Gemini Ganesan was married to Alamelu (with whom he has four daughters) when began his relationship with actress Pushpavalli (mother of actress Rekha and Radha). Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan (then a newcomer) starred in several Telugu films. Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan reportedly never married because Pushpavalli was estranged but not divorced from her husband. When he was still in a relationship with Pushpavalli, Gemini Ganesan secretly married actress Savitri, his second legal wife.



In 2012, when Rekha appeared on Simi Garewal's talk show, she talked about her relationship with her 'absentee' father Gemini Ganesan and her 'Savitri amma'. She told Simi Garewal: "We have three mothers." She also said that Pushpavalli and Savitri were "very, very close." She said: "I necer really got to meet them so it was okay because I never really got to meet my father.



Watch:







Mahanati released in May and has reportedly collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide.



