Mahabharata Actor Nitish Bharadwaj Reveals He Filed For Divorce In 2019

Nitish Bharadwaj in a throwback. (courtesy: nitish.bhardwaj_krishna)

Highlights He filed for divorce in 2019

The actor was previously married to Monisha Patil

He is best known for playing Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharata

After Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's separation announcement, another actor opened up about his personal life on Tuesday. Nitish Bharadwaj, best-known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharata, revealed in an interview to Bombay Times that he filed for divorce in 2019. "Yes, I filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. I do not want to get into the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core," he said during the interview.

The actor married Smita Gate, an IAS officer in 2009 and they have twin daughters. The actor was previously married to Monisha Patil. They got separated in 2005 have two children, a son, and daughter.

He added during the interview, "I am a firm believer in the institution, but I have been unlucky. Generally, the reasons for the breakdown of a marriage can be infinite, sometimes it's because of an uncompromising attitude or lack of compassion or it could be a result of ego and self-centred thinking. But it's the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down. So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there's minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through."

Speaking of his equation with his daughters, Nitish Bharadwaj said, "I would like to reserve my comments on whether I am able to meet them or not."