Madhuri Dixit's Infectious Energy In This Saajan Song Tea-splained

Madhuri Dixit in a still from the song.(courtesy YouTube)

A fan club dedicated to Madhuri Dixit on Twitter, shared a clipping from her song Dekha Hai Pehli Baar from the 1991 film Saajan. The clip features Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan dancing with oodles of energy, in a typically Nineties' fashion. The caption on the fan page read: "Me after my morning tea." Madhuri Dixit seemed to agree and she replied to the post with these words: "That's the magic of tea." Saajan, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, was directed by Lawrence D'Souza. Saajan was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1991.

The film's songs such as Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Tum Se Milne Ki Tamanna Hai, Bahut Pyar Karte Hain, Tu Shayar Hai, Jiye To Jiye Kaise, were equally adept at impressing the audiences and remain popular even today.

Check out Madhuri Dixit's tweet here;

That's the magic of tea https://t.co/YU9pvy8Qyj — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 14, 2021

Madhuri Dixit, star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, , Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth to name a few, will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.

In terms of films, she was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. During the lockdown last year, she released her first single titled Candle. She currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Dance Deewane.