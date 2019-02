Madhuri Dixit Says That The 'Recent Atmosphere' In Bollywood Has Allowed Her To 'Explore'

Madhuri Dixit photographed during the promotions of Total Dhamaal

Highlights "I like to experiment with different things," said Madhuri Dixit "The situation in the industry is content-driven today," she added Madhuri Dixit awaits the release of Total Dhamaal

Madhuri Dixit believes the Hindi film industry has democratised a lot over the years and it has enabled actors like her to try their hands at different things. Apart from acting, Madhuri has ventured into production and she is also set to come out with an English pop album. She says such avenues were not available for actors earlier. "I love to do all these different things because this is all within my domain like singing and dancing. I like to experiment with different things. That is why I did the album because it is also a way of expression and what I want to say through my songs. So it's an expression of your emotion through the song," Madhuri told PTI.

"I believe it is the recent atmosphere in Bollywood that has enabled me to do so and be at so many places at the same time. Earlier, there weren't so many avenues but today there are so many things that you can explore, which is amazing."

Madhuri says the filmmaking process has also been overhauled as these days there is no mandatory requirements for song and dance sequences in the films. Madhuri said, "The situation in the industry is content-driven today. There are no trappings of Bollywood anymore. In the sense that when we used to make movies, they would say, 'We need one song, one happy song and one sad song.'

"There were a lot of things but today audiences are exposed to the cinema from all over the world that and that has broadened their minds. They want to see something different from just another regular Hindi film," the actor says.

It is also refreshing for background players of a film, like writers and directors, as they get to explore different themes and issues through their work, she says. "In this scenario, exploring different subjects is a wonderful opportunity for everyone, including makers, writers and actors. There are no constraints about mandatory things. They can just stick to one topic and can make a lovely movie out of that," she adds.

Madhuri Dixit awaits the release of her film Total Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh. The film will hit the theaters on February 22.