Madhuri Dixit Looks Back On The Early Years Of Her Career: "Such A Comfort To Have A Vanity Van Finally"

It would not be an exaggeration to call Madhuri Dixit the timeless queen of Bollywood. The actress began her illustrious career in 1984 and continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen presence. In a recent interview, Madhuri reflected on the early days of her career and recalled how, back then, actors didn't have the luxury of vanity vans. She shared anecdotes about shooting in jungles, often sitting outside or even inside cars when it rained. Madhuri mentioned how vanity vans provide “privacy” and “a little respect” to actors.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Madhuri Dixit said, "It's such a comfort, you know, to have a vanity van finally. I remember we never had them. We used to go in those Ambassador cars to Ooty to shoot, in the jungles and everywhere. We didn't have vanity vans. Not even once.”

"We used to sit in the car if it started raining—you know, wait for the rain to subside. And if it was sunny, we'd sit outside. Everyone used to sit outside. So, having a vanity van now gives you privacy, you know, and a little respect for whatever you are doing. It gives you that,” the actress added.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently running in cinemas. The Anees Baazme directorial also features Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in key roles. A few days ago, Madhuri had an interaction with NDTV, where she talked about her co-stars. When we asked Madhuri about Vidya's infectious smile, the actress replied, “She is very infectious, even as a person. Pehle din se hi jab humne set pe ek saath kaam kiya to aise laga ki mai bahut vakt se Vidya ke saath kaam kar rahi hu. [From the very first day when we worked together on set, it felt like I had been working with Vidya for a long time.]”