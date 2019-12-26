Madhuri Dixit Is 'Wrapping Up' 2019 Like This. See Pic

Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene )

There are still a few days for the year to end and Madhuri Dixit is making the most of these days. On Thursday, the 52-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, which was a compilation of some of her pictures along with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene and her sons Arin and Raayan Nene. Madhuri captioned her post, "Every moment spent with you is filled with laughter, love and zest. You are my lifeline, my share of sunshine! Thank You 2019." She added the hashtag #WrappingUpTheYear."

Check out Madhuri Dixit's post here:

A few days ago, the Beta actress shared an adorable picture of herself along with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "It is all about the moments that take our breath away and etch memories into the fabric of our lives together."

This is the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit had a busy year with films like Kalank and Total Dhamaal hitting the screens. In the box office debacle Kalank, she co-starred with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In Total Dhamaal Madhuri featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others.

Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.