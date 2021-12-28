Madhuri Dixit Is Busy Dreaming Of A 'Staycation.' See Her Post

Madhuri Dixit posted this. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit loves to dance and her social media account gives glimpses of her moves. She always makes sure to share her videos on social media. The actress' Instagram timeline is filled with a variety of dancing videos and reels. On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture from her vacation where she can be seen smiling in a black dress as she poses for a selfie. The photograph also features a beach in the background. Sharing the post, the actress wrote: "Staycation loading," along with hashtags like #TravelTuesday and #TakeMeBackTuesday.

On Saturday, Madhuri Dixit shared a Christmas post. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." - Elf," wrote Madhuri along with hashtag #MerryChristmas. This is what she posted:

Recently, the actress shared a "2021 recap" video on Instagram. Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote: "#2021 Recap!."

In another post, Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of herself playing the guitar. The actress can be seen dressed in a pair of denim pants, a T-shirt and a jacket in a black and white picture. Sharing the post, Madhuri wrote: "Music is good for your soul. So...rock on!" She also added the hashtags like #Saturdayvibes and #Saturdaymood.

Madhuri Dixit featured in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta among others. The actress will be seen next in the Netflix series Finding Anamika with co-star, Sanjay Kapoor.