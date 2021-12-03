Madhuri Dixit, Why You Do This? Yes, We Are OK - You?

Still from a video posted by Madhuri Dixit. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit shared a new Instagram reel

She added the hashtags #staysafe and #maskon

The actress will next be seen in 'Finding Anamika'

Madhuri Dixit is Bollywood's undisputed queen of dancing. When she is not leaving us in awe of her moves in films and reality shows, Madhuri Dixit makes sure to tap her feet on social media. The actress' Instagram timeline is filled with a variety of dancing videos and Reels that are a treat for sore eyes. Now, the actress has posted a video in which she is dancing to the song, Okay Okay, mouthing the lyrics and pulling off some cool moves. And keeping in line with the song, Madhuri Dixit wrote in the caption, “Are you okay?” She added the hashtags “stay safe” and “mask on”.

Watch the video here. We think the clip will leave you feeling much better than just “okay”.

We also think that with this video, Madhuri Dixit has cemented her position as the queen of Reels. The actress has been consistently sharing fun videos of herself on Instagram. For instance, she recently shared a video expressing how she cannot keep away from chocolates. Holding a bar of chocolate in hand and munching on it, Madhuri Dixit added the song Oops I Did It Again in the background.

On another occasion, Madhuri Dixit shared Reels of her dancing to the Meghan Trainor song Me Too. And, she added her unique touch to the song by performing the hook step of the song Ek Do Teen in the video. In the caption, she wrote, “If I was you.”

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank, with a stellar cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Her next project is the Netflix series Finding Anamika. She will be seen in it alongside her Raja costar, Sanjay Kapoor.