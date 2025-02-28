Madhu Chopra On Priyanka Chopra Facing Difficulties On <i>Dostana</i> Set: "If You Want Priyanka To Die On..."

Priyanka Chopra was the lead in Dostana, alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by Tarun Manshukhani.

Recently, in conversation with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra revealed about one day when Priyanka had fallen ill. Chopra had asked her mother to call up the director and ask for some time off.

Madhu Chopra candidly spoke about all the difficulties Priyanka faced on the sets of Dostana and the sarcastic comment she was met with when she called the director on her daughter's behalf.

Madhu Chopra said, "Tarun, as I know him today, was not the same Tarun. He was a very scary man. One day, Priyanka had a high fever. She asked for a pill, and I gave one to her. She was insisting that she'll go to work. But even after an hour or so, the fever wouldn't subside. I told her that she must rest it out and not go to work. She asked me to tell Tarun because she didn't want to be the one to break the news to him."

Tarun's response to the same was, "How convenient."

This did not sit well with Madhu Chopra, who stood up for her daughter Priyanka.

Madhu Chopra recalled how she had responded to the remark, "If you want her to die on your set, I'll send her. But if something happens to her, you'll be responsible for it."

Madhu Chopra concluded by saying, from hereafter, every time Tarun meets her, he pulls her leg with the, "If you want my daughter to die..." comment.