Madhavan's Response To Fan Who Asked About His 'Skin Lightening' Routine

Madhavan shared this photo (courtesy actormaddy)

Highlights Madhavan's response is winning hearts on Twitter

"I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am," he wrote

"You shouldn't either bro," he told the user

Actor R Madhavan often trends for his social media posts and adorably honest responses to his fans' queries. Hence, it wasn't surprising when Madhavan found a spot on the trends' list for his response to a fan, who made a strange observation on one of the actor's recent posts. Madhavan tweeted a throwback photo recently, citing which, the Twitter user enquired about Madhavan's skin lightening routine: "Which product or procedure you used to lighten your skin?" Madhavan's response is winning hearts on Twitter because here's what he had to say: "I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am - nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn't either bro. Just look and be hygienic... most attractive way to look. I tan easily when I play golf - that is all there is to it."

Take a look at Madhavan's tweet here:

I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn't either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look. I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it . https://t.co/hkqHwSaWm7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 16, 2020

Recently, actress Bipasha Basu wrote about a lengthy note about being called "dusky" all her life: ""In most of my articles for all the work I did, my duskiness seemed to be the main discussion. It attributed to my sex appeal apparently. And sexy in Bollywood started getting accepted widely. I never really understood this. To me sexy is the personality not just the colour of your skin," she wrote.

Last month, celebrities such as Tillotama Shome and Abhay Deol, among others, who have been strong campaigners of anti-colourism, reacted to Hindustan Unilever's decision to drop the word "fair" from its "Fair & Lovely" range of products.

On the work front, R Madhavan is best known for starring in films such as the Tanu Weds Manu series, 3 Idiots and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, among others. He has films such as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nishabdham and Maara in the line-up.