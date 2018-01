Madhavan's 'Biggest Award,' After 20 Years of Being An Actor

Highlights R Madhavan will soon star in a web series "My biggest award is, I am still playing the main lead," says Madhavan R Madhavan's upcoming web series is titled Breathe

R Madhavan has been in the film industry for over two decades and the actor says the fact that he still gets to play a lead in the movies is the "biggest award" for him. The 47-year-old actor, who started off as a TV actor with hit shows such asand, said he is proud of his achievements. "They all give titles to actors in the South. They also wanted to give me a title which meant 'King of Smiles', but I said no. And they got offended. "My biggest award is after 20 years, I am still playing the main lead , so that's great. It's an award that very few people can claim," R Madhavan told reporters at the launch of his upcoming web seriesR Madhavan said that initially he was not keen on doing a web series as he was busy with films, but the concept ofmade him change his mind."The reason, I take time to do a project is because I need to get really excited.is one of the exciting projects I have recently heard. It was coinciding with the dates ofbut I did it. This web series is the best piece of work I have done in my career," R Madhavan said.The show is about two desperate, driven men - played by R Madhavan and Amit Sadh - who engage in the cat-and-mouse game to save the one they love. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 26.