Madhavan's 'Biggest Award,' After 20 Years of Being An Actor R Madhavan has featured in hit TV shows like Sea Hawks and Ghar Jamai

R Madhavan will soon star in Breathe. "They all give titles to actors in the South. They also wanted to give me a title which meant 'King of Smiles', but I said no. And they got offended. "My biggest award is after 20 years, I am still playing the main lead, so that's great. It's an award that very few people can claim," R Madhavan told reporters at the launch of his upcoming web series Breathe.



R Madhavan said that initially he was not keen on doing a web series as he was busy with films, but the concept of Breathe made him change his mind.



"The reason, I take time to do a project is because I need to get really excited. Breathe is one of the exciting projects I have recently heard. It was coinciding with the dates of Vikram Vedha but I did it. This web series is the best piece of work I have done in my career," R Madhavan said.



The show is about two desperate, driven men - played by R Madhavan and Amit Sadh - who engage in the cat-and-mouse game to save the one they love.



Directed by Mayank Sharma, the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 26.



