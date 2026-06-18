Maanvi Gagroo Claims She Was Offered Rs 1 Lakh To 'Compromise' While Entering Bollywood

Actor Maanvi Gagroo has spoken candidly about some of the unpleasant experiences she faced while trying to make her mark in the entertainment industry.

During her appearance on the Two Girls & Two Cups podcast, Maanvi opened up about the darker side of the industry. She remembered receiving a disturbing message early in her career.

"I remember getting a text saying, 'You will get more than Rs 1 lakh if you are willing to compromise.'"

"And this was in the beginning of my career, so I was like… I replied, saying, ‘compromise?' because I did not know. I showed it to a casting director who was like a mentor. He was like, ‘Just delete, block, delete him. I was impressed, yaar. People usually think there should be no proof. They'll say things on the phone so nobody can report them. But this was ‘ Rs 1 lakh plus compromise' in a text," she added.

The actor continued to narrate her ordeal. She went on to say, "Mujhe pehle laga compromise matlab budget mein compromise karoge ki nahi (I initially thought compromise meant whether I would be willing to compromise on the budget or not). I thought maybe it's a financial thing. Like GST, you know? ₹1 lakh plus GST, complimentary something maybe. Plus compromise. I didn't know… This is what happens to non-nepo kids. Navigating all of this is not easy."

Despite such incidents, Maanvi chose to remain focused on her work and continue building her career on her own terms.

Maanvi On Nepotism

Speaking about the debate around nepotism, Maanvi acknowledged that star kids do have certain advantages when they enter the film industry.

"Star kids definitely have access. They can meet people more easily, they know the ecosystem and they have a network. But eventually, audiences decide who stays," she said.

Maanvi also pointed out that outsiders often have to work much harder to get noticed, secure auditions and build industry relationships.

Maanvi On Taking Challenging Roles

Reflecting on her own journey, Maanvi said she concentrated on improving her craft and taking on roles that challenged her as an actor.

Over the years, she has built a strong presence across films and web series, earning praise for projects such as TVF Pitchers, Tripling, Four More Shots Please!, and Half CA.