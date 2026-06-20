<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram has kicked off its box office journey on a positive note.

What's Happening

The action drama, directed by Nandini Reddy, recorded a solid opening day both in India and overseas.

As per early estimates from trade portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.35 crore nett in India on its first day.

Its India gross collection is estimated at around Rs 6.20 crore.

The film was showcased in 2,658 shows across the country.

Internationally, Maa Inti Bangaaram added approximately Rs 4.50 crore gross, helping its worldwide earnings touch Rs 10.70 crore on Day 1.

The Telugu version emerged as the major contributor to the film's opening numbers, collecting Rs 5.15 crore nett.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version brought in Rs 20 lakh nett on its opening day.

The Telugu release was screened in 2,040 shows, while the Tamil version played across 618 shows.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana accounted for the bulk of the film's domestic business, contributing an estimated Rs 4.75 crore gross.

Karnataka followed with around Rs 90 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 38 lakh to the tally.

The film witnessed a steady rise in audience turnout as the day progressed.

Occupancy for the Telugu 2D version began at 26.15 per cent during morning shows and climbed to 51.38 per cent by the night screenings.

Premium-format screenings also performed strongly, with the Telugu EPIQ version recording an overall occupancy of 96 per cent.

Hyderabad, in particular, saw near-capacity crowds, with night shows reportedly registering full occupancy.

Background

Apart from playing the lead role, Samantha has also produced the film under her banner. Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru have co-produced the project.

Maa Inti Bangaaram features Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Manjusha and Sreemukhi in pivotal roles alongside Samantha.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film marks one of Samantha's major releases of the year.