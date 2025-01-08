Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Threatens Akshay Kumar's <i>Sky Force</i> Makers Over Credit Row: "If It's Not Corrected..."

Ahead of the Sky Force song Maaye's release, lyricist Manoj Muntashir threatened to take legal action against the makers as he's not given due credit for the song. Manoj Muntashir wrote an angry post on X and accused the makers of showing "utter disrespect" for his craft.

Manoj Muntashir wrote, "Please note Jiostudios, MaddockFilms, saregamaglobal, This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers."

He continued, "If it's not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame."

On Tuesday, Jio Studios shared the teaser of the song on X. Maaye has been sung by B Praak and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The clip credited the song to the duo, but didn't mention Manoj. However, the Sky Force team tagged the lyricist in the caption.

Here's what Manoj Muntashir posted:

Please note @jiostudios , @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal , This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it.

On Saturday, the makers shared first-look posters of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The caption read, "This New Year, soar into the skies with #SkyForce - the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 24th January 2025."

Sky Force tells the story of India's first airstrike. It highlights the courage and patriotism of the men in uniform who participated in the mission. The movie has been jointly bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik.

The film will hit the screens on January 24, 2025.