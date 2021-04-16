Ludo Actress Pearle Maaney Shares First Pic, Reveals Baby's Name

Pearle Maaney shared this image. (courtesy pearlemaany)

Highlights Pearle and Srinish Aravind met on 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1'

They got married in the year 2019

Pearle and Srinish Aravind welcomed a baby girl in March

Ludo actress Pearle Maaney shared the first picture of her baby girl and adorable can't even begin to describe it. On Friday, she shared first picture of herself along with her husband Srinish Aravind and their daughter. The couple named her Nila Srinish. Posting the picture on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Introducing our baby girl Nila Srinish. It's been 28 days since she arrived and she has only made our lives happier and more beautiful. Mommy and Daddy loves her so much. Looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together. For fun...Mention your favourite song that has the word 'Nila' in it... mine is.. Well swipe right to listen to it."

In a separate picture, she shared her "favourite song that has the word 'Nila' in" and she wrote: "When we held our arms for the first time... We felt like we were holding a piece of the moon... Sp precious... Such a dream come true, so pure and it felt divine. Hence we wanted to name her after the moon."

See her post here:

Pearle Maaney welcomed a baby girl last month. She shared a glimpse of the baby on social media and wrote: "It's a baby Girl... Wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr Daddy Srinish Aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that's okay. Everyone told me not to post pic of the baby, but I feel it's okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you."

This is what she posted earlier :

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind met each other on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1. The couple fell in love and got married in a grand ceremony in 2019. Pearle is a film and television actress and a video jockey. She was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which released on Netflix last year. Srinish is an actor in Malayalam television shows.