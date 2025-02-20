<i>Lootera</i>: Sonakshi Sinha And Ranveer Singh's Film To Re-Release On This Date

Lootera helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, with Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead, gained a cult status way after its theatrical release.

While the film had an underwhelming performance at the box office, the film is still touted to be one of Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh's finest.

Fans are elated to know that Lootera is returning to the big screens once again. The film is set to re-release in theatres on March 7, 2025. It is a big feat for the movies, which today, has found immense love amidst movie lovers.

A leading theatre chain took to its official social media page to announce the news.

Sharing the poster of Lootera, they wrote, "It's time, everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on March 7!"

Lootera is a classic romantic film set against the 1950s backdrop. The film is inspired by O Henry's short story The Last Leaf, the film tells a romantic tale amidst betrayal and deception.

While Ranveer Singh essayed the character of a charming young man named Varun Shrivastav, he crosses paths with an aspiring young writer named Pakhi Roy Choudhury (Sonakshi Sinha), the film then unravels as Pakhi discovers that Varun is actually a conman.

Lootera, following the trend of re-releases, is all set to entertain audiences once again at the movies.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in a cameo role in Singham Again (2024). Sonakshi Sinha's last two releases were Netflix's Heeramandi (2024) and Kakuda (2024) on Zee5.

