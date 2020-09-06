Longing To Jump In A Pool? Patralekhaa's Pic Will Make You Feel Worse

Patralekhaa shared this photo. (Image courtesy: patralekhaa )

Another day, another pool picture of Patralekhaa. The actress, 30, has been sharing stunning pictures of herself from a pool or the beach for the past few days and her latest post will definitely make you green with envy. Patralekhaa Instagrammed a photo of herself chilling in a pool. She looks gorgeous in a yellow and blue swimsuit. Sharing the photo, Patralekhaa captioned it a filmy way. She wrote: "Patra aur pani ki ek aur kahaani... Kabhi samundar toh kabhi pool ki rani." Patralekhaa's fans filled her post with comments such as "gorgeous," "what a cool picture" and "perfect way to beat the heat...Am jealous."

Like we said above, Patralekhaa's recent Instagram entries prove that she's a water baby. To caption one of her previous beach posts, the actress borrowed a nursery rhyme and gave it a new twist. Here's what she wrote: "Patra jal ki rani hai, jeevan jiska paani hai."

Earlier in April, the actress shared a beyond stunning throwback photo of herself, in which she can be seen sporting a white bikini while posing on a rock as sea waves crash against it. "Throwback Thursday: I miss the sea. Always been a water baby, a true Piscean girl," Patralekhaa captioned her photo.

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite boyfriend Rajkummar Rao in CityLights. By this time, Rajkummar had starred in critically-acclaimed films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Omerta, Aligarh and Love Sonia. Patralekhaa has also starred in Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu.