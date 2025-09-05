<i>Lokah Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Dulquer's Film Becomes Third-Biggest Malayalam Release Of The Year

Lokah Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role is proving to be a strong performer at the box office.

What's Happening

Within a week of release, Lokah Chapter 1's nett collections have reached Rs 54.35 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its eighth day in theatres, the film earned Rs 8 crore, a significant jump from its opening day collection of Rs 2.7 crore. The worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 106.25 crore.

The film has been showing steady growth, with daily collections staying above Rs 7 crore since its first Monday.

On Thursday, it registered around 53% occupancy in Malayalam markets.

In Kochi, Lokah had about 250 shows with around 83% occupancy, while in Kozhikode, it had 120 shows with around 79% occupancy.

Lokah Chapter 1 has outperformed several other Malayalam films this year.

Earlier in 2025, Alappuzha Gymkhana collected Rs 44.25 crore in India and grossed around Rs 70 crore worldwide. Rekhachithram also fared well, earning Rs 26.6 crore nett in India and Rs 57 crore globally.

Currently, Lokah Chapter 1 ranks as the third-biggest Malayalam release of the year, after Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Thudarum earned Rs 121 crore in India and Rs 234 crore worldwide, while L2: Empuraan, which had a pan-India release, collected Rs 105 crore domestically and Rs 265 crore globally.

Background

The movie recently faced controversy after a dialogue referring to Bengaluru as the "capital of drugs and crime" was criticised by Kannada filmmakers.

Responding to the backlash, Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, along with Raj B Shetty's Lighter Buddha Films, issued a statement of apology.

The statement read, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

Despite the controversy, the film has received praise from within the industry. Actors Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar, along with filmmakers Sanjay Gupta and Priyadarshan, have spoken positively about the film.

Priyadarshan, father of lead actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, shared in an interview with Onmanorama Online, "She only tells me about her projects after she completes them. It's the same with her latest releases."

He added, "She is the kind of person who will update you on her latest projects only after wrapping them up and showing up at home."

