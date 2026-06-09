Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino Return For Romy And Michele Sequel 30 Years After The Original

Fans of the cult comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion have a reason to celebrate. Nearly three decades after the original film's release, a sequel is officially in the works with Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino returning to reprise their beloved roles. The new instalment will bring back several familiar faces from the original cast while also introducing a fresh lineup of actors.

The sequel is currently in production in Los Angeles with filmmaker Tim Federle, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. Unlike its theatrical predecessor, the new movie is headed straight to streaming on Jio Hotstar in India and Disney+ everywhere else.

On Monday, 20th Century Studios shared a picture from the set on Instagram. The caption read, "'The reunion you've been waiting for! The Romy and Michele sequel is now in production.' Mira commented, "It's finally happening. Bursting with joy to be 'reunited!'"While making the rounds for the final season of The Comeback, Kudrow had been hinting that the project was inching ever closer.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kudrow said "there is a really funny script, and things are kind of moving toward it."

Meanwhile, Sorvino reflected on Romy and Michele's lasting popularity during a March appearance on the podcast Work in Progress. Sorvino recalled she and Schiff "got like a five-minute standing ovation" when they screened the comedy for fans in recent years.

"I am continuously amazed at how much this movie has meant to people in their lives," she said.

The sequel will see Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink, Camryn Manheim as Toby, and Julia Campbell as Christie. Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton, and Nathan Lee Graham are the new faces.