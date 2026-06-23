Lindsey Vonn Turns Heads In France Just Months After Career Threatening Injury

Months after suffering one of the most serious injuries of her career, Lindsey Vonn is showing remarkable strength and recovery. The Olympic skiing star was recently seen enjoying a relaxing day on a yacht in Saint Tropez, France. Photos from the outing show Vonn smiling, enjoying the sun and diving into the clear blue water.

The images also revealed a large scar on her left leg, a visible reminder of the painful injuries she suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The accident left her with major leg injuries, including a shattered tibia and a fractured fibular head, leading to multiple surgeries and a long recovery process. Now, only months later, Vonn appears focused on healing and moving forward.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lindsey Vonn revealed that she developed compartment syndrome, a serious medical condition that causes pressure to build up inside the leg. The increased pressure can reduce blood flow to muscles and tissues and may also lead to significant nerve damage if not treated quickly.

She said, “My leg was broken. My skis were still on. My leg was torqued, and I couldn't get my skis off. I couldn't move, and I was yelling for help. I just needed someone to take my skis off. Halfway through, I started sweating. I was just in such extreme pain.

“I screamed at the top of my lungs: Get me out. It just wouldn't dissipate. It wouldn't let up. It's seared into my brain. I was number one in the world, and potentially on my way to an Olympic medal. Now I'm in a wheelchair.”

Team USA Ski and Snowboard head physician Tom Hackett explained how serious Lindsey Vonn's condition was. He said the pressure inside her leg kept increasing to a dangerous level, which could have caused severe damage to the muscles, nerves and other tissues.

According to Hackett, there was a real risk that Vonn could have permanently lost the use of her leg, and in the worst case, she could have lost the leg entirely. He explained that even if they saved her leg, there was a possibility it might not have worked properly again.