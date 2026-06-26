Linda Cardellini Once Opened Up About Daughter’s Traumatic Birth And Family Journey

Linda Cardellini may be a familiar face on screen, but she has always kept her personal life out of the spotlight. One of the sweetest parts of her story is that she ended up finding love with Steven Rodriguez, the boy she had a crush on during elementary school. Although they met as children, the two did not begin dating until they reconnected many years later.

Their relationship blossomed over time and in 2012, they welcomed their daughter, Lilah-Rose. A year later, Rodriguez proposed and the couple got engaged.

While their family story has many happy moments, the birth of their daughter was far from easy. Cardellini later shared that Lilah-Rose was born during an emergency C section after doctors discovered the baby's umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck. The actress described the experience as frightening and emotional for the whole family.

In a 2015 interview with Into The Gloss, Linda Cardellini, speaking about her love story with the childhood crush turned life partner, said, “I've known him since we were in middle school. We had been friends for a long time and then one day somebody mentioned to me that he had moved to LA to do makeup. I ran into him and was like, ‘Do my makeup. It'll be really fun for both of us.' And then we got together.”

“He has a philosophy, which is that most people go out of their way to cover their flaws. They concentrate on what they don't like about themselves and they forget to concentrate on the things that make them look the most beautiful and unique. He takes what's there and accentuates it.”

Although Linda Cardellini has shared a happy relationship with her fiance, she had an emotional experience when she gave birth to their daughter. In a 2020 interview with People, Linda said, “It was a very traumatic period. I had a really scary pregnancy and a very difficult delivery. My daughter and I are lucky to be alive.”

When Cardellini went into labor, doctors discovered that her baby's heart rate had dropped and the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck. Because of the risk, they quickly performed an emergency C section. She later said the experience was frightening, but she felt thankful that her daughter was born safely and they both recovered.

After giving birth, Linda Cardellini developed a thyroid problem that led to other health issues. She needed medication to manage the condition and it caused her weight to go up and down unexpectedly. She explained that it took time to deal with the changes and get her health back under control.