Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's <i>Haiwaan</i> Gets A Release Date

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, is all set to light up the silver screen on September 11.

KVN Productions on Instagram made the date announcement. The poster shared by the banner mentioned: “In Cinemas 11th September 2026. 60 Blockbusters. One master storyteller, film by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan.”

The edge-of-the-seat thriller, Haiwaan, marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on-screen. The film also features a stellar supporting cast featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.

A KVN Production and Thespian Films production, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film is all set to release theatrically on 11th September 2026.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay recently teamed up for Bhoot Bangla. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Asrani.

It marked Priyadarshan's second Hindi-language horror comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, both of which star Akshay, Paresh, Rajpal, Asrani, and Manoj. Bhooth Bangla is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 as well as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Akshay's latest is Ahmed Khan's comedy film titled Welcome To The Jungle.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

Meanwhile, Saif was recently seen in Kartavya by Pulkit. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain.

The film is about a police officer who, with his family in the crosshairs, must decide how far he will go to balance his professional duty with protecting his loved ones.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)