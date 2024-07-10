Love Actually: Lily Collins' Birthday Wish For Husband Charlie McDowell

Lilly Collins with Charlie McDowell. (courtesy: lilyjcollins)

Lily Collins is on cloud nine today. After all, it's her husband Charlie McDowell's birthday. The director turns 41 today. To make the day a special one, Lily has picked some priceless memories from their family album. TBH, the pictures scream love from miles away. We just can't take our eyes off the magical moments. Lily, in the caption, declared that Charlie is her “favourite view.” No, we aren't crying, you are crying. The birthday wish read, “My favourite view. Here's looking at you, for the next 41 years. So far this decade has treated you well. Now that you've entered your fashion era, who knows what other tricks you have up your chic and snazzy sleeves. I couldn't be more excited for what's to come. Happy birthday my one. I love you beyond…” Replying to the post, tennis sensation Maria Sharapova dropped a shining star emoji.

Charlie McDowell has also shared a video on Instagram Stories featuring Lily Collins. The two are on a seesaw ride at a park. The smile on Lily's face says it all. Don't you agree? On Lily Collins' birthday in March, Charlie McDowell picked an oh-so-happy picture of the actress to wish her. In the photo, Lily, dressed in her fashionable best, is smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. Don't miss the picturesque backdrop. Sharing the photo, Charlie wrote, “Happiest birthday to my dream partner in life. The kindest, most genuine, caring, intelligent, person I know. You brighten every moment in life, even in the rain under an umbrella. I love you forever.” Replying to the post, Lily said, “I'm not crying reading this. Love you forever and ever. Thank you my one.”

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married in a dreamy ceremony in 2021. The couple also shared some pictures from their wedding on Instagram. The note attached to the album read, “ “I have never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4, 2021, we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond, Charlie McDowell.”

Lily Collins will be next seen in the fourth season of Emily In Paris.