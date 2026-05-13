Lil Tjay Reveals Confusing Moment He Woke Up From Coma After Shooting: “It's Not Different”

Lil Tjay is opening up about one of the most frightening moments of his life after surviving a near death experience in 2022. During a recent interview, the rapper shared how confusing and unreal everything felt when he regained consciousness after he went into a coma following the attack in New Jersey.

The artist explained that when he first opened his eyes, he had no understanding of where he was, how much time had passed or what had happened to him.

He remembered a medical staff entering the room and mentioning that he was in very bad condition just days earlier. That comment only made him feel even more confused and shocked. At the time, Tjay said he wasn't able to process the situation because he had no memory of the shooting.

In a conversation with Hot 97's Mornings With Mero, Lil Tjay said, “I woke up and I just remembered it was a doctor. Her name was Lauren. I just remember waking up and at the time Lauren came and she's like ‘Oh, he's up.' It was like the movies but it's not different.”

“So, I woke up first and then she walked in and she's like, ‘Oh, he's up.' And then she looks and then I'm kind of like I'm f***ed up a little bit. She's like, ‘You didn't look so good last week.' And I'm like, ‘Last week?' It didn't even feel like a week. It didn't even feel like nothing. I didn't even know what happened.”

Speaking about his song, Do What I Can, from the album They Just Ain't You, Lil Tjay admitted that he once felt untouchable and believed nothing serious could happen to him. He said the shooting changed that mindset completely and made him think very differently about his own safety and life.

The experience forced him to see himself more like an ordinary person who can also face fear, loss and difficult situations without warning.

The shooting took place in Edgewater, New Jersey, where Lil Tjay was hit several times and rushed into emergency surgery in 2022.