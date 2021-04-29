'Life Never Prepared Me For It': Patralekhaa Mourns Her Father

Patralekhaa shared this photo. (Image courtesy: patralekhaa)

Actress Patralekhaa, in her latest Instagram post, paid a tribute to her father, who died earlier this month. The actress posted a photo of her sister and their father and accompanied it with a long emotional goodbye note. "Papa, I am good at tributes. I am good at saying the final goodbye to people and things that matter. I have done it a few times already in life, however, my darling Papa, I just don't know how to bid adieu to you. Life never prepared me for it. A motormouth like me is unable to churn out words, let alone, write her thoughts down at this point. Why, you may ask? An anxious paralysis I call it or perhaps, just the very act of procrastinating the inevitable," read her post.

"Papa, all the gauntlets thrown at me so far in life have hurt, but I still walked. This one, with your death written on it, has brought me down on my knees. Please pick me up. I need you, I always will...I have always asked you about al the tangible assets you'd leave me but it never crossed my mind to thank you for all the intangible ones you've left behind. The ones that make me, me. So,thank you for instilling in me the values of honesty, integrity and honour," she added.

In her post, the actress also thanked her late dad for giving her the "greatest gifts" of life. "Your mind, your magnetic attraction to hard work and your sense of resilience are the things that I have inherited and I consider all these things the greatest gifts that destiny and my papa have left me," read Patralekhaa's post.

A few days after her father's death, Patralekhaa wrote of "pain and grief" in an Instagram post. "I am angry, I am sad, I am at a loss of words... This pain, this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything... Papa...I love you. We will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life," she wrote.

Patralekhaa was last seen in the web-series Forbidden Love.