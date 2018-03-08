'Let Every Day Be Women's Day:' Sanjay Dutt's Post For Wife Maanyata And Daughters Trishala, Iqra

"The women in my life who makes me who I am. A day isn't enough to celebrate the strength & warmth of womanhood. Let every day be Women's Day," posted actor Sanjay Dutt on International Women's Day, with pictures of wife Maanyata, daughters Trishala and Iqra. The Instagram post has two pictures of Sanjay Dutt. In one of them, he poses with younger daughter Iqra and in the other, he shares the frame with Maanyata and Trishala together. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma. He married Maanyata in 2008 and the couple are parents to twins Iqra and Shahraan, 8.
Maanyata also shared a powerful message on Women's Day with a throwback picture of herself in a sari. "Happy Women's Day to all my lovely ladies... make a difference in and around your life... half the society is us and the rest half is raised by us."
Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films are Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Total Dhamaal and Torbaaz.