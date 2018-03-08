'Let Every Day Be Women's Day:' Sanjay Dutt's Post For Wife Maanyata And Daughters Trishala, Iqra

"A day isn't enough to celebrate the strength and warmth of womanhood," wrote Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt with Maanyata and Trishala (Image courtesy: duttsanjay)

"The women in my life who makes me who I am. A day isn't enough to celebrate the strength & warmth of womanhood. Let every day be Women's Day," posted actor Sanjay Dutt on International Women's Day, with pictures of wife Maanyata, daughters Trishala and Iqra. The Instagram post has two pictures of Sanjay Dutt. In one of them, he poses with younger daughter Iqra and in the other, he shares the frame with Maanyata and Trishala together. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma. He married Maanyata in 2008 and the couple are parents to twins Iqra and Shahraan, 8.

See Sanjay Dutt's Women's Day post here.
 


Maanyata also shared a powerful message on Women's Day with a throwback picture of herself in a sari. "Happy Women's Day to all my lovely ladies... make a difference in and around your life... half the society is us and the rest half is raised by us."
 


Last year, Sanjay Dutt, 58, released the trailer of comeback film Bhoomi on Trishala's birthday. During the launch in Mumbai, Trishala's heart-warming letter addressed to her dad was played. "My dearest papa dukes, it feels so nice to know that you've chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It gives me so much joy to know that you've chosen a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film as well. I'm really proud of you Dad. You are stronger than you know. I'm blessed to be a part of you. I love you forever, Trishala," it read.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films are Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Total Dhamaal and Torbaaz.
 

