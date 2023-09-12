To Shah Rukh Khan, From Jawan Actor Lehar Khan: 'After Meeting You, I Love You Even More'

Lehar shared this image. (Courtesy: LeharKhan)

It was a "very surprising" and "overwhelming moment" for Lehar Khan as she got the opportunity to work with her favourite actor, Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Lehar plays the role of Kalki in the film. The other members of SRK's "girl gang" include Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Priyamani, and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Lehar Khan said, “Everyone was warm on sets. Everyone was passionate about what they were making. They were in this together. Going on sets, being a fan of Shah Rukh sir, was itself a very surprising and overwhelming moment. I have grown up watching his films and dancing to his songs. My dream was to meet him someday, but it turned into something much more than his co-actor. I got to meet him, spend time with him and even dance. This was beyond my imagination and a dream come true, Atlee sir made it happen.”

Lehar Khan also shared a special Instagram post for Shah Rukh Khan. She posted a photograph which captured SRK kissing her forehead. Expressing her love and admiration for the actor, Lehar wrote, “I have grown up watching you, loving you and admiring you sir. I dreamt of meeting you someday, but little did I know… I got a chance to not just meet you, but also work with you, learn from you and love you even more. The warmth and the love that you spread around, only you can do that. Since childhood, love has just been increasing unconditionally. After meeting you, I love you even more. Thank you, sir.”

Jawan also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. According to Lehar Khan, both Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara are “very sweet and shy personalities.”

In the same interview, she said, “Vijay sir and Nayanthara ma'am were very sweet and shy personalities. Vijay sir had a particular process on sets, I was intrigued by that. When he was on set, there are a lot of things he would come up with and pitch to Atlee. That is something I have learned from him. Nayanthara ma'am has a strong aura; very captivating.”

Lehar Khan was all praises for her “girl gang” who share “an unbreakable bond.” Lehar Khan said, “I love my girl gang so much. We, six of us, have an unbreakable bond. There's so much love; this is not going anywhere. This is friendship for life. I should mention Mukesh Chabbra sir who has brought us together.”

Meanwhile, Jawan became the fastest Hindi film to hit Rs 250 crores, within just 4 days of its release. The Atlee directorial has minted over 520 crores at the global box office.