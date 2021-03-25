Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle To Be Honoured With Maharashtra Bhushan Award: 'My Heartfelt Gratitude,' She Tweets

Asha Bhosle tweeted this photo (courtesy ashabhosle )

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be honoured with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2020. In a tweet on Thursday evening, the 87-year-old singer shared her joy at having been selected for the honour and wrote: "My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Eternally grateful. Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra." Asha Bhosle also shared a photo of hers with folded hands. The award selection committee, headlined by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, selected Asha Bhosle as the recipient of the state's highest honour on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award.



Eternally grateful ????????



Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1WWejGSSiQ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021

In a separate tweet, Asha Bhosle wrote: "Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. Thank you all for your love and blessings." Asha Bhosle also shared a glimpse of her celebrations with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle in her tweet:

Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. @ZanaiBhosle Thank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra ???????? Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/7fODtVxYPl — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021

Maharashtra Bhushan Award was started in 1996 - late writer Purushottam Laxman Deshpande was the first recipient of the honour. Asha Bhosle's sister, singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan Award just the next year in 1997.

During Asha Bhosle's illustrious career spanning over several decades, the singing legend has thousands of songs to her credit. Asha Bhosle's resume has two National Awards - in 1981 for Dil Cheez Kya Hain from Umrao Jaan and in 1986 for Mera Kuch Samaan from Ijaazat. Ash Bhosle was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000.

(With PTI inputs)