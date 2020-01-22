Lawyer In Credits Row Files Contempt Petition Against Chhapaak Makers

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak (courtesy YouTube)

Lawyer Aparna Bhat has filed contempt petition in Delhi High Court against makers of the film Chhapaak and actress Deepika Padukone for not giving due credit to her in spite of the court order.

The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the makers of the film for non-compliance of the High Court order directing respondents to give due credit to lawyer Aparna Bhat for her contribution in the making of the film.

Aparna Bhat represented Laxmi, the acid attack survivor on whose life the movie Chhapaak is based.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Aparna Bhat said, "I have filed this petition as the makers have not included the credits in the copy of the film which is being screened internationally."

However, she said that due credits were given to her in the movie which is screening in India.